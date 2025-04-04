Tragedy Strikes: Punjab Police ASI's Fatal Choice

An assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab Police was found dead on Friday after allegedly shooting himself with an assault rifle near the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office in the district administrative complex, officials reported.

SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai confirmed that Sub-Inspector Narinderjit Singh died by suicide. The incident has sent shockwaves through law enforcement circles.

Police sources revealed that Singh, stationed at Police Lines, reportedly seized an assault rifle from a colleague before taking his life. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the factors that led to this tragic event.

