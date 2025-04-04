Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Punjab Police ASI's Fatal Choice

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Narinderjit Singh, allegedly took his own life with an assault rifle near the SSP's office. The tragic incident occurred in the district administrative complex. A police investigation is underway to uncover the reasons behind Singh's drastic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab Police was found dead on Friday after allegedly shooting himself with an assault rifle near the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office in the district administrative complex, officials reported.

SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai confirmed that Sub-Inspector Narinderjit Singh died by suicide. The incident has sent shockwaves through law enforcement circles.

Police sources revealed that Singh, stationed at Police Lines, reportedly seized an assault rifle from a colleague before taking his life. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the factors that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

