Goa's New Traffic Fines Regime: Tech-Savvy Enforcement Unveiled

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, unveiled new measures to curb harassment of residents and tourists. Only police inspectors with body cameras can issue traffic fines. Tourists with gas stoves face police action, and roadside cooking will be penalized. Begging, beach massages, and touting are also banned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:41 IST
In a proactive move to enhance public safety and address grievances, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced stringent measures to deter harassment of both local residents and tourists. The newly introduced regulations specify that only police inspectors equipped with body cameras are authorized to issue traffic violation fines during daylight hours.

At night, the responsibility extends to sub-inspectors, also equipped with cameras, marking a significant shift towards tech-driven policing in Goa. This decision was revealed by Sawant during a press conference following a strategic meeting at Porvorim, where he emphasized the importance of these measures in reinforcing public trust and combatting corruption allegations against police personnel.

The state government has further intensified its crackdown on unconventional tourist behaviors, warning that travelers cooking roadside meals with portable gas stoves will face strict penalties. This initiative aims to mitigate traffic violations, reduce roadside garbage, and prohibit activities like begging, massages on beaches, and touting. Sawant underscored that these steps are pivotal in preserving the state's safety and serenity.

