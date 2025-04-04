Myanmar Earthquake Relief Blockades Amidst Civil Unrest

The United Nations human rights office has reported that Myanmar's military is restricting vital humanitarian assistance to earthquake-affected areas perceived to oppose its governance. Since the March 28 event, the UN is probing 53 attacks by the junta, including airstrikes, with several occurring post a declared ceasefire.

Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions, especially in military-uncontrolled regions, stating that access limitations seem strategic to prevent support to opposing groups. The catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake has left millions without basic necessities, exacerbating an already critical situation.

Efforts to deliver aid are imperative, particularly in the Sagaing region. The Myanmar government's recent 20-day ceasefire announcement aims for post-quake recovery, yet warns of retaliatory actions if rebel attacks persist. The nation's civil unrest has severely impacted the economy and displaced millions, underlining the urgent need for humanitarian focus.

