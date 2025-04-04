Goa Initiative: Think Tanks for Community Upliftment

In a push towards community empowerment, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane declared the government's intention to establish think tanks dedicated to various societal groups. His remarks were made on Friday, emphasizing the necessity of these think tanks to foster development within different communities.

Rane disclosed his plan to institute a think tank for the Scheduled Tribes in Valpoi, encompassing community members, thinkers, and opinion-makers. The minister also highlighted intentions to extend this initiative to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Muslims, and Christians.

The goal is to establish think tanks in every village to identify and address area-specific issues, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broad vision for national development.

