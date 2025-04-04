Global Forex Market Reacts to China's Tariff Announcement

The global forex market encountered significant fluctuations after China's announcement of additional tariffs on U.S. goods. The Australian dollar, often linked to China's currency, saw further declines, reflecting broader market concerns.

Nevertheless, the euro remained surprisingly stable after a major selloff in European banking stocks, with the European Central Bank expected to implement further rate cuts by December. Predictions also hint at rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The Swiss Franc emerged as a safe haven, while the U.S. dollar witnessed a historic drop, raising speculations of a potential confidence crisis. Amid these shifts, the market's attention turns to the forthcoming U.S. payrolls report, which could provide more insights into the economic outlook.

