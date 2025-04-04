Left Menu

Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal has instructed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to cease ongoing constructions that violate environmental norms. A plea alleged unlawful buildings were rising in violation of environmental laws. The tribunal emphasized compliance and reported illegal constructions still persisting despite previous orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to halt construction projects flouting environmental regulations.

During proceedings, allegations surfaced about ongoing illegal construction activities in Greater Noida and Noida, which violate established environmental norms. The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, had previously ordered relevant authorities to stop unapproved construction projects.

The NGT bench urged GNIDA to identify all non-compliant constructions and take necessary action. Despite assurance from GNIDA's counsel for corrective measures, petitioner Rajendra Tyagi highlighted persistent illegal building activities across multiple villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

