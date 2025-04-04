Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Greater Noida

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to halt construction projects flouting environmental regulations.

During proceedings, allegations surfaced about ongoing illegal construction activities in Greater Noida and Noida, which violate established environmental norms. The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, had previously ordered relevant authorities to stop unapproved construction projects.

The NGT bench urged GNIDA to identify all non-compliant constructions and take necessary action. Despite assurance from GNIDA's counsel for corrective measures, petitioner Rajendra Tyagi highlighted persistent illegal building activities across multiple villages.

