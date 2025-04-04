China Challenges US Tariffs at WTO

China has formally requested consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the United States' recent tariff impositions. The move signifies China's intent to challenge what it perceives as unfair trade practices.

According to a statement released by China's Permanent Mission to the WTO, these new tariffs amount to a blatant violation of WTO regulations. The statement underscores China's commitment to addressing these issues within the framework of international trade laws.

This complaint marks the latest escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, with potential global economic implications as both sides seek resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)