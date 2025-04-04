AIMIM Protests Against Waqf Bill in Ahmedabad
The president of AIMIM's Gujarat unit and 40 members were detained in Ahmedabad for protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The bill, passed by both houses of Parliament, seeks to enhance governance of Waqf properties. The protest opposed perceived threats to Muslim properties.
On Friday, the Gujarat unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), along with around 40 members, was detained for protesting in Ahmedabad against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The bill, passed recently by both houses of Parliament, aims to improve the management and governance of Waqf properties, which are assets donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes.
The protest, led by state AIMIM president Sabir Kabliwala, was held near Lal Darwaja in Ahmedabad. Protesters voiced concerns about the perceived threat to Muslim properties like mosques and graveyards, accusing the BJP government of targeting these assets under the guise of improved governance.
Inspector P T Chaudhari of Karanj police station stated that since the protest took place on a public road without prior permission, Kabliwala and 41 others were detained but will be released by evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
