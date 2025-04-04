Left Menu

US Tourist's Satellite Phone Sparks Security Alert in Jodhpur

A US tourist was temporarily detained at Jodhpur airport after security staff found a satellite phone in his luggage. Unaware of Indian restrictions, the tourist, Willie Wei Yang, had not used the device. The phone is under investigation, but he was allowed to continue his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:56 IST
US Tourist's Satellite Phone Sparks Security Alert in Jodhpur
A 62-year-old US tourist, originally from China, caused a security stir at Jodhpur airport on Friday morning when officials uncovered a satellite phone in his luggage. Identified as Willie Wei Yang, he was part of a tour group traveling between Jodhpur and Delhi.

The incident took place shortly before the group's scheduled flight departure at 11 am, as Yang, who has resided in the US since 1991, was doing a routine check with airport security. Having arrived in India on March 28 via Mumbai, the group had visited Udaipur and Jodhpur, with plans to continue to Delhi and Hong Kong.

Upon discovery of the phone, security agencies, including the Crime Investigation Department and Intelligence Bureau, intervened for further investigation. Yang explained that the satellite phone, unused during his trip, was mistakenly brought along, not knowing the regulations in India. Consequently, the phone is detained for further scrutiny, though Yang has been permitted to proceed to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

