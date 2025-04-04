Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Five in 2020 Riots Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted five men accused of murder during the February 2020 riots, citing a lack of evidence to connect them to the crime. The court noted that the prosecution failed to prove the accused's involvement in Salman's murder. Evidence, including video footage, was insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:06 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Five in 2020 Riots Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted five men charged with murder during the February 2020 riots due to insufficient evidence linking them to the crime. Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala, in a ruling dated April 3, indicated that the prosecution could not establish a connection between the accused and the murder incident.

The court freed Kuldeep, Deepak Yadav, Deepak Thakur, Mohammed Furkan, and Mohammed Irshad from all accusations. Regarding Salman, who was allegedly murdered by a mob, the court observed that the investigating officer had not located the actual perpetrator. Despite allegations that the five were part of the mob responsible for Salman's death, evidence was lacking.

The judge emphasized that prosecution failed to demonstrate that the accused were part of the mob with a common motive against Salman. The discrepancies in the charges led the court to question the case's legal grounds, suggesting that an untrace report should have been filed should the actual culprits remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025