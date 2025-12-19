Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood – A Celebration of Legend and Legacy

In celebration of Salman Khan's influential career, HarperCollins India proudly presents the 'Bollywood book of the year,' penned by acclaimed writer Mohar Basu. The book, releasing on 20th December 2025, is a heartfelt tribute exploring Khan's cinematic journey.

Author Mohar Basu describes the work as her homage to the magnetic joy of Salman Khan's films, detailing why his screen presence has enthralled audiences for over three decades. The biography features rare photographs and insider insights, encapsulating Khan's unique charm and star power.

Executive Editor Bushra Ahmed emphasizes the book's aim to transcend traditional biography, celebrating Khan's unparalleled impact on pop culture and his status as Bollywood's last great superstar. Known for his iconic roles, Khan's legacy is illustrated through anecdotes and fan interviews.