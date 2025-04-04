Left Menu

Bank Staff Seek Safety Amid Linguistic Tension

Bank employees in Maharashtra are seeking protection from alleged assaults by MNS activists who demand exclusive use of Marathi in banks. The United Forum of Bank Unions has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for security, fearing disruptions in customer service. Fadnavis warns against taking the law into one's hands.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:10 IST
In a tense standoff over linguistic demands, bank employees in Maharashtra have sought intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their safety. This comes after reports of aggressive behavior by individuals claiming to be from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who have been demanding the exclusive use of Marathi in banking operations.

The United Forum of Bank Unions has formally reached out to Fadnavis, highlighting instances of intimidation and physical assaults on bank staff. These actions follow MNS chief Raj Thackeray's appeal, which urged bank officials to conduct their affairs solely in Marathi, warning of repercussions for non-compliance.

Fadnavis, addressing the media, made it clear that while the promotion of Marathi is not objectionable, any breach of law in the process would prompt action. The situation poses a risk to the continuity of banking services, fueling concerns of a potential breakdown in law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

