Illegal Weapon Suppliers Sentenced in Gurugram

In a significant verdict, a local court in Gurugram has handed down jail sentences to three men for their involvement in illegally supplying firearms, according to the police.

The decision, pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, saw two of the accused, Abhishek alias Gabbar and Abhishek alias Jeetu, receive 10-year sentences and fined Rs 60,000 each. The third convict, Sunil, was sentenced to four years in prison along with a Rs 4,000 fine.

The case originated when Gurugram Police arrested Gabbar in March 2022, recovering 25 country-made pistols and two live rounds. Further investigations led to the arrests of Jeetu and Sunil, solidifying the police's case against the trio.

