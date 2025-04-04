Meghalaya Chief Minister Launches Digital Disaster Relief System

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, officially launched the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS) on Friday, which will track disasters in real-time across the state and facilitate relief efforts. This system promises a faster response during natural calamities by minimizing bureaucratic hurdles.

Meghalaya, a region frequently affected by earthquakes and flash floods, now has a tool to report disasters instantly. Sangma emphasized that the DRMS represents a significant move towards a digital, paperless approach in disaster management, enhancing the speed and efficiency of aid distribution to affected communities.

Developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre - Meghalaya, the DRMS is mandatory for all relief-related actions under state and national disaster funds. It will streamline coordination among officials and ensure comprehensive coverage of natural disasters. Training will be provided to ensure effective system use across the relevant departments.

