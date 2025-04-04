Left Menu

Meghalaya Chief Minister Launches Digital Disaster Relief System

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma introduced the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS) for real-time disaster reporting and relief distribution. Developed with the National Informatics Centre, this initiative aims to ensure a swift, digital response to disasters, reducing bureaucratic delays and improving coordination among state departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:58 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Launches Digital Disaster Relief System
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, officially launched the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS) on Friday, which will track disasters in real-time across the state and facilitate relief efforts. This system promises a faster response during natural calamities by minimizing bureaucratic hurdles.

Meghalaya, a region frequently affected by earthquakes and flash floods, now has a tool to report disasters instantly. Sangma emphasized that the DRMS represents a significant move towards a digital, paperless approach in disaster management, enhancing the speed and efficiency of aid distribution to affected communities.

Developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre - Meghalaya, the DRMS is mandatory for all relief-related actions under state and national disaster funds. It will streamline coordination among officials and ensure comprehensive coverage of natural disasters. Training will be provided to ensure effective system use across the relevant departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025