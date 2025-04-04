India Announces Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine at BIMSTEC Summit

At the recent Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Bangkok, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi made a significant announcement aimed at enhancing public health and promoting traditional medicine. The Prime Minister declared that India would establish a Centre of Excellence focused on the research, development, and dissemination of traditional medicine, further solidifying the country’s commitment to improving healthcare across the BIMSTEC region.

In his announcement, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of public health as a cornerstone of social development. “Public health is a vital pillar of our collective social development. I am pleased to announce that India will extend support for training and capacity building in cancer care across BIMSTEC countries. In line with our holistic approach to health, a Centre of Excellence will also be established to promote research and dissemination of traditional medicine,” Modi stated.

The Centre of Excellence will play a crucial role in facilitating academic and scientific collaboration among the BIMSTEC countries, which include India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the research landscape and foster innovation in the field of traditional medicine, which has been an integral part of the region’s healthcare systems for centuries.

A Key Collaboration between India and Thailand

This announcement comes at a time when India and Thailand have been actively strengthening their ties in the field of traditional medicine. Both nations have rich histories in traditional healing systems and have long collaborated in this area. The two countries have worked together in academic and research ventures, with a special focus on Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine. Last year, the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur, under India’s Ministry of Ayush, and Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting. This MoU is part of their ongoing efforts to develop academic collaboration and research in both Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for research and will encourage the exchange of knowledge and resources between India and Thailand, as well as with other BIMSTEC nations. The collaboration will include training programs, workshops, and research initiatives to explore the potential of traditional healing practices and their integration into modern healthcare systems.

Capacity Building in Cancer Care

In addition to the Centre of Excellence, Prime Minister Modi also announced that India would extend its support for training and capacity building in cancer care across BIMSTEC countries. Cancer care remains one of the most pressing health challenges globally, and the training program will focus on equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to improve cancer treatment and care. The support will be a significant step toward strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in BIMSTEC countries and addressing the rising burden of cancer in the region.

The announcement aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to contribute to global health development, particularly through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives. As part of this effort, India has already been providing scholarships for students from BIMSTEC countries under its Ayush Scholarship Scheme, which is offered through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). These scholarships cover undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, as well as courses in Yoga and Ayurveda.

Since the inception of this scheme, 175 students from BIMSTEC nations have benefited, gaining exposure to traditional Indian healing practices, which they can use to improve healthcare delivery in their home countries. The new Centre of Excellence will further build on this momentum, offering specialized training and research opportunities in traditional medicine.

Strengthening India-Thailand Cooperation

India and Thailand share a long history of cooperation in a wide range of sectors, and traditional medicine has always been a cornerstone of this partnership. The two countries’ joint efforts to promote Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine reflect their shared vision of a healthcare system that integrates both modern and traditional approaches.

The Centre of Excellence will not only promote research into traditional medicine but also serve as a bridge for fostering stronger ties between India and Thailand, and by extension, the entire BIMSTEC region. By combining the rich heritage of traditional healing systems with modern scientific research, the initiative holds the promise of unlocking new healthcare solutions that are both effective and sustainable.

The announcement of the Centre of Excellence at the BIMSTEC Summit signals India’s growing leadership in the global healthcare landscape, particularly in the realm of traditional medicine. It also reflects the country’s commitment to supporting the development of its neighboring nations and promoting a holistic approach to health that values both ancient wisdom and contemporary advancements.

In conclusion, the establishment of this Centre of Excellence is a significant step forward in advancing the research and application of traditional medicine across the BIMSTEC countries. It will serve as a vital resource for innovation, education, and collaboration, contributing to the health and well-being of millions in the region. The future of healthcare in BIMSTEC looks promising, with India at the forefront of this transformative initiative.