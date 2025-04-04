Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rih: Russian Missile Attack Devastates Community

In a devastating development, a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine led to a significant loss of life and injuries on Friday. The strike targeted a residential area, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people.

Among the deceased were two children, highlighting the tragic impact on families in the area. According to reports from the regional governor, shared on Telegram, the community is grappling with the aftermath of this attack.

Local officials have confirmed that an additional 50 people were wounded in the missile strike. The incident underscores the ongoing volatility and human cost in the conflict-engulfed region.

(With inputs from agencies.)