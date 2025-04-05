Quick-Thinking Locals Thwart Child Kidnapping on Train

A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old child belonging to an Odisha-based couple on the Tata Nagar Express. The incident unfolded as the family was asleep during their journey to Aluva. The accused de-boarded at Olavakkode station.

Local residents, including autorickshaw drivers, became suspicious after hearing the child's cries and confronted the man. Unsatisfied with his explanations, the locals took the child from him and alerted the police.

The child's parents informed the railway police after discovering their daughter missing upon waking up. The suspect is in custody, with his arrest imminent, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)