Drone Attack on Russian Industrial Facility Sparks Alarm

An industrial facility in Russia's Mordovia region was targeted by a drone strike early on Saturday, confirmed Governor Artyom Zdunov via Telegram. Emergency services have responded to the incident, which resulted in no casualties.

Reports from Baza, a Telegram channel with ties to Russian law enforcement, identified the facility as an optical fibre factory located in Saransk, approximately 820 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

The channel released a video purportedly showing the nighttime explosion caused by the strike, raising concerns over security and targeting in the Volga river area.

