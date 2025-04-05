Left Menu

Drone Attack on Russian Industrial Facility Sparks Alarm

A drone strike targeted an industrial facility in Mordovia, Russia, resulting in no casualties. Governor Artyom Zdunov confirmed the event, while reports suggest the attack was aimed at an optical fibre factory in Saransk. Video evidence of the nighttime explosion was shared online.

Updated: 05-04-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

An industrial facility in Russia's Mordovia region was targeted by a drone strike early on Saturday, confirmed Governor Artyom Zdunov via Telegram. Emergency services have responded to the incident, which resulted in no casualties.

Reports from Baza, a Telegram channel with ties to Russian law enforcement, identified the facility as an optical fibre factory located in Saransk, approximately 820 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

The channel released a video purportedly showing the nighttime explosion caused by the strike, raising concerns over security and targeting in the Volga river area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

