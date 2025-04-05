Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expands India's Naval Horizon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated several infrastructure projects at the Karwar naval base, enhancing India's maritime capabilities. The base, part of Project Seabird, aims to strengthen ties with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations. Singh will oversee the launch of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, fostering regional security collaborations.

Updated: 05-04-2025 15:55 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a significant visit to the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, where he inaugurated various infrastructure projects. The developments are crucial for enhancing India's maritime capabilities as part of Project Seabird.

Arriving by military chopper, Singh was given a Guard of Honour and is set to oversee the launch of Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, a mission that includes personnel from nine navies. This initiative is aimed at bolstering regional security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

The expansion of the naval base, including advanced facilities and ship accommodations, underscores India's long-term security interests. With plans to berth numerous ships and submarines, the base stands as a strategic bolster to India's naval power.

