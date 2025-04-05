India's Strategic Mission: Navigating the Indian Ocean
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the IOS SAGAR, emphasizing India's commitment to free navigation and a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region. During a visit to the Karwar base, he highlighted India's role in regional stability, supporting both domestic and allied interests.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR on Saturday, underscoring the significance of maintaining free navigation and a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He stated that these objectives are paramount for India's maritime security strategy.
At the strategically important Karwar naval base in Karnataka, Singh addressed personnel, emphasizing that India's presence in the IOR serves not only its national interests but also those of friendly foreign nations.
Prior to the ceremony, Minister Singh engaged with the crew of the IOS SAGAR, reiterating India's commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation in the IOR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Maritime Bonds: Indian Navy's IOS Sagar Mission Shines
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with crew on board IOS SAGAR at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.
Strengthening Ties: India's Maritime Vision Set Sail with IOS SAGAR
I congratulate Indian Navy for this unique concept: Rajnath Singh on IOS SAGAR mission.