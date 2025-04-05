India's Strategic Mission: Navigating the Indian Ocean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR on Saturday, underscoring the significance of maintaining free navigation and a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He stated that these objectives are paramount for India's maritime security strategy.

At the strategically important Karwar naval base in Karnataka, Singh addressed personnel, emphasizing that India's presence in the IOR serves not only its national interests but also those of friendly foreign nations.

Prior to the ceremony, Minister Singh engaged with the crew of the IOS SAGAR, reiterating India's commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation in the IOR.

