Uttarakhand's Bold Stand: The Uniform Civil Code Challenge
The Uttarakhand government is defending the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in court against petitions challenging its provisions. The government says the UCC reflects societal progress and gender equality, aligning with constitutional aspirations. It was drafted after extensive consultations and underscores that personal laws are not a collective fundamental right.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move, the Uttarakhand government vigorously defends the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) amid a wave of petitions in the High Court contesting its various provisions. Authorities assert that the UCC embodies progress toward an egalitarian society and underscores the state's dedication to promoting gender equality.
The government's affidavit highlights Article 44 of the Constitution, which supports the replacement of personal laws with statutory ones, reflecting the dreams of the Constitution's framers. Notably, Uttarakhand became the first state to implement the UCC, prompting legal challenges focused on potential infringements on privacy rights.
Throughout its formulation, extensive dialogues and consultations were held statewide to ensure a comprehensive approach. The affidavit also references the landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment, underlining the Constitution's core principle of balancing fundamental rights with directive policies as a reflection of social progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
