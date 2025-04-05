Oath Controversy Erupts at Allahabad High Court

Controversy has erupted at the Allahabad High Court over the clandestine manner in which Justice Yashwant Varma was administered the oath of office on Saturday. The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has criticized this move, citing it as a breach of tradition and a potential erosion of public trust in the judicial system.

The oath-taking comes in the wake of allegations involving the recovery of semi-burnt sacks of currency from Justice Varma's residence, prompting an in-house inquiry ordered by the Chief Justice of India. The HCBA has expressed their disapproval, arguing that the oath was not communicated to the Bar or even to other judges, which they claim undermines the transparency and accountability of the judiciary.

The incident has reignited debates on judicial accountability, with the Bar Association urging the Chief Justice not to assign any work to Justice Varma. They further reiterated that such ceremonies should traditionally be held in open court to maintain institutional trust and integrity. The HCBA has passed a resolution condemning the event and appealing for adherence to constitutional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)