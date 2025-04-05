Rabi Lamichhane's Arrest Sparks Cooperative Fund Scam Scandal

In a dramatic twist, Rabi Lamichhane, the former home minister of Nepal and current chairman of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, found himself back behind bars amid allegations of involvement in a cooperative fund scam.

The arrest occurred on Friday night following a remand order issued by the Tulasipur High Court, according to an official source. This new development reverses a previous district court ruling which had granted Lamichhane bail set at NRs 10 million.

The cooperative fund misappropriation case has seen Lamichhane in and out of jail, as just six days ago, he had been released on bail after being detained for nearly three months on charges linked to the scandal.

