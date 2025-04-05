Rabi Lamichhane's Arrest Sparks Cooperative Fund Scam Scandal
Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Nepal's former home minister, has been re-arrested on charges relating to a cooperative fund scam. The Tulasipur High Court's remand order overturned a prior district court decision that allowed his release on bail after a three-month detention.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a dramatic twist, Rabi Lamichhane, the former home minister of Nepal and current chairman of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, found himself back behind bars amid allegations of involvement in a cooperative fund scam.
The arrest occurred on Friday night following a remand order issued by the Tulasipur High Court, according to an official source. This new development reverses a previous district court ruling which had granted Lamichhane bail set at NRs 10 million.
The cooperative fund misappropriation case has seen Lamichhane in and out of jail, as just six days ago, he had been released on bail after being detained for nearly three months on charges linked to the scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HC denies bail to ‘JeM operative’ accused of conducting recce of memorial of RSS founder KB Hedgewar in Nagpur.
High Court Grants Bail to Unitech Founder in Money Laundering Case
Court Denies Bail to Alleged Terrorist in RSS Memorial Recce Case
Delhi court junks bail plea of J&K MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.
Patiala House Court Dismisses Baramulla MP Rashid's Bail in Terror Case