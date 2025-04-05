Left Menu

Rabi Lamichhane's Arrest Sparks Cooperative Fund Scam Scandal

Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Nepal's former home minister, has been re-arrested on charges relating to a cooperative fund scam. The Tulasipur High Court's remand order overturned a prior district court decision that allowed his release on bail after a three-month detention.

Rabi Lamichhane's Arrest Sparks Cooperative Fund Scam Scandal
In a dramatic twist, Rabi Lamichhane, the former home minister of Nepal and current chairman of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, found himself back behind bars amid allegations of involvement in a cooperative fund scam.

The arrest occurred on Friday night following a remand order issued by the Tulasipur High Court, according to an official source. This new development reverses a previous district court ruling which had granted Lamichhane bail set at NRs 10 million.

The cooperative fund misappropriation case has seen Lamichhane in and out of jail, as just six days ago, he had been released on bail after being detained for nearly three months on charges linked to the scandal.

