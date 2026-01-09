Supreme Court Revokes Bail in POCSO Case, Stresses Child Protection

The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted significant apprehensions about the potential tampering of evidence and threats to witnesses in child sexual assault cases. The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahdevan, rescinded bail previously granted by the Allahabad High Court to a youth from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, accused of repeated armed assaults and filming the acts for blackmail.

Emphasizing the importance of a fair trial, the Supreme Court noted the grave nature of such offences under the POCSO Act. The court stated that while bail should not be denied arbitrarily, it must be justified by relevant and substantial evidence. The justices expressed concern over the high court's oversight of vital aspects of the case, including the available evidence and gravity of the allegations.

The Supreme Court underscored the urgency of expeditious trial proceedings in POCSO cases, directing the trial court to prioritize this case for a swift conclusion. Justice Mahadevan criticized the high court's order as profoundly flawed, lacking due consideration of pertinent factors, and mandated the accused's surrender to the court within two weeks.

