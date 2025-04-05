Left Menu

Border Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt at International Border

A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by BSF near the International Border in Jammu's R S Pura sector. The BSF lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers, who refused to accept the body. After post-mortem, the body was buried in accordance with Islamic rites by local police and Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged Pakistani infiltrator met his end at the hands of the Border Security Force (BSF) during a midnight operation along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's R S Pura sector, officials reported on Saturday.

The intruder, approximately 35 years old, was fired upon by alert BSF troops when suspicious movements were observed near a border outpost late on Friday night, according to authorities. Although a flag meeting was convened with the Pakistan Rangers, they refused to accept the body of the deceased.

Following the incident, a proper Islamic burial was conducted for the intruder. The police carried out necessary legal formalities before the burial with the assistance of local Muslims. The incident coincides with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming tour of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

