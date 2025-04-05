Online Job Scam Busted: Six Arrested in Jaipur
Six individuals, including a college student and a store employee, were arrested in Jaipur for scamming a Faridabad woman through an online job offer. The fraudsters lured the victim with initial payments and then extorted more, amassing over Rs 1.44 lakh before police intervened.
A cybercrime investigation led to the arrest of six individuals in Jaipur, accused of defrauding a woman from Faridabad with the promise of an online part-time job, police announced Saturday.
Among the arrested were a college student and a cloth store employee. They were sent to four days of police custody by a Faridabad court. The scam began when the victim, a resident of SGM Nagar, Faridabad, received a WhatsApp message about a part-time job opportunity.
Initially, the woman earned Rs 850 for completing 25 tasks. However, the fraud escalated when she was pressured to join a Telegram group and pay Rs 10,000. Eventually, she lost Rs 1,44,500. The cyber police in Faridabad registered an FIR, leading to the arrests of Kunal Khamani, Heeralal, Raju Ram, Subhash, Jeetu Kumawat, and Kamal, who managed the fraudulent bank transactions.
