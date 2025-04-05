Indian Navy's Mission to Protect Peace in the Indian Ocean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the crucial role played by the Indian Navy in safeguarding peace and security within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This statement comes amid concerns over China's escalated military activities in the area.

During an event at the strategic Karwar naval base in Karnataka, Singh launched Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, which set sail with crew members from India and nine other countries. The mission underscores India's commitment to ensuring free navigation and a rules-based order.

He praised the Navy for its prompt action in incidents like piracy, and asserted that India's growing influence in the IOR enhances the security of allied nations, not just India. The presence of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)