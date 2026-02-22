IIT-Kharagpur Boosts Defence Innovation with New DRDO Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has taken a significant step to enhance indigenous defence research in India by launching a DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence on its campus. The centre was inaugurated over the weekend by S V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, alongside IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and other dignitaries.

Aimed at spearheading the development of advanced and futuristic defence technologies, the DIA-CoE is set to become a hub for collaboration. By uniting leading academic institutions, industries, and start-ups, it seeks to accelerate translational research and promote innovation, ultimately contributing to India's technological self-reliance in the strategic sector.

To mark the inauguration, a day-long seminar on 'Advancements in Technologies for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Future Trends' was held. Experts, including researchers, scientists, and industry professionals, engaged in discussions on emerging technologies and future directions for unmanned underwater vehicles, showcasing the potential of the new center.