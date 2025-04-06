Bribery Scandal: Sub-Inspector Caught on Camera
A sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Gautam, has been suspended following allegations of bribery after a video surfaced showing him accepting a bribe. The incident led to a case being registered and a departmental inquiry launched against him, as confirmed by police officials.
A police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district has been suspended following allegations of bribery. The in-charge of Gol Chakkar Chowki, Pradeep Gautam, was caught on video accepting a bribe, as confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ram Badan Singh.
The video, which surfaced on social media, prompted immediate suspension and registration of a case under various sections, including corruption. This incident has triggered public outcry and concerns over police integrity in the district.
A departmental inquiry has commenced against the accused officer to investigate further into the matter, ensuring accountability and transparency within the local police force.
