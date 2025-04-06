Left Menu

Colombia's Historic Disarmament: A Step Towards 'Total Peace'

The Commoners of the South, a rebel group in Colombia, has started disarming as part of peace talks with the government. This step marks progress in President Gustavo Petro's 'total peace' strategy, which aims to negotiate with multiple rebel groups. Challenges remain, including ensuring justice for victims.

  • Colombia

The Commoners of the South, a rebel faction in Colombia, has initiated the process of disarming, according to the Colombian Defense Ministry. The group, comprising around 250 fighters, has operated in the Nariño province and was previously part of the larger National Liberation Army (ELN).

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez declared the event a 'historic moment' during a ceremony in Pasto. Over recent days, the group has surrendered various munitions, including land mines and grenades, to the army for destruction. This marks a critical step in the broader peace dialogue under President Gustavo Petro's administration.

These efforts are part of a larger strategy for 'total peace,' though analysts express caution. While the Commoners of the South may be amenable, experts note that negotiating regional agreements with smaller factions could relieve localized tensions. However, larger challenges persist, like addressing justice for victims and ensuring national security.

