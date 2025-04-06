Mosque Blast in Beed: Arrests Under UAPA and Terrorist Act Charges

In a significant development, police authorities have charged two individuals under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a mosque blast in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The explosion, which involved gelatin sticks, took place on March 30 in Ardha Masla village, Georai tehsil, amid tensions during an Eid-ul-Fitr procession. Although there were no injuries, the blast damaged the mosque's internal structure.

Promptly arrested were locals Vijay Rama Gavhane and Shriram Ashok Sagde. Initially charged under various BNS sections, including religious insult, the charges now include BNS section 113 (terrorist act) and UAPA sections 15, 16, and 18. These sections address terrorist activities and conspiracies, making bail difficult for the accused.

