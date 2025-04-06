Left Menu

Alleged Workplace Harassment Sparks Controversy in Kerala

A private marketing firm in Kerala is facing accusations of degrading employee treatment, including making them crawl like dogs and lick coins from the floor. While visuals of the purported acts were aired, the alleged victim later refuted these claims, stating no harassment occurred. Investigations by the Labour Department and police are ongoing, with the Kerala State Youth Commission also probing the incident.

The Kerala Labour Department has launched a thorough investigation following alarming allegations against a private marketing firm accused of degrading sanctions. Employees were reportedly subjected to inhumane treatments, such as crawling on the floor and licking coins. Visuals depicting these actions were aired on local TV, causing widespread outrage.

Intriguingly, the man featured in the footage publicly disputed the claims of workplace harassment, attributing the recordings to a former manager with ulterior motives. In spite of this, concurrent investigations by both the police and Labour Department seek to uncover the truth behind the footage.

The incident hasn't gone unnoticed by state authorities, with the State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Youth Commission launching independent inquiries. Labour Minister V Sivankutty labeled the visuals as intolerable, demanding immediate action. As legal proceedings continue, the state remains focused on upholding workers' rights and dignity.

