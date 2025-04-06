Left Menu

Speeding Car Crash on Bandra Worli Sea Link

A businessman and his two friends were injured after their car, driven under the influence of alcohol, struck a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The accident occurred early Sunday as they returned home. The police have filed charges under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:57 IST
Speeding Car Crash on Bandra Worli Sea Link
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old businessman and two friends were injured when their speeding vehicle collided with a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Sunday, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as the businessman, was allegedly impaired by alcohol during the incident, police have confirmed.

The accident, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., involved the trio returning to Ghatkopar from the Haji Ali area. Charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act have been filed as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025