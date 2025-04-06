Speeding Car Crash on Bandra Worli Sea Link

A 30-year-old businessman and two friends were injured when their speeding vehicle collided with a divider on the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Sunday, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as the businessman, was allegedly impaired by alcohol during the incident, police have confirmed.

The accident, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., involved the trio returning to Ghatkopar from the Haji Ali area. Charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act have been filed as investigations continue.

