Mystery Deepens in 2019 Businessman Disappearance Case

The police have taken Rasmita Swain, the girlfriend of missing businessman Balaram Sahani, into custody, suspecting her involvement in his 2019 disappearance. The arrest comes after new evidence emerged, prompting further investigation into the case, which had initially been considered a runaway scenario.

New developments have emerged in the 2019 disappearance case of businessman Balaram Sahani, with police taking his girlfriend Rasmita Swain into remand on Sunday. Authorities suspect Swain's involvement in Sahani's vanishing, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The case, initially registered at Chandaka Police Station, drew assumptions of a romantic elopement when both parties disappeared. However, suspicions arose when Swain returned, while Sahani remained missing. Recent evidence led to her arrest two weeks ago.

Bhubaneswar's special police squad hopes to bring closure to this puzzling case, as they intensify their investigation into Sahani's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

