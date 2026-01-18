Mystery Deepens in 2019 Businessman Disappearance Case

New developments have emerged in the 2019 disappearance case of businessman Balaram Sahani, with police taking his girlfriend Rasmita Swain into remand on Sunday. Authorities suspect Swain's involvement in Sahani's vanishing, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The case, initially registered at Chandaka Police Station, drew assumptions of a romantic elopement when both parties disappeared. However, suspicions arose when Swain returned, while Sahani remained missing. Recent evidence led to her arrest two weeks ago.

Bhubaneswar's special police squad hopes to bring closure to this puzzling case, as they intensify their investigation into Sahani's whereabouts.

