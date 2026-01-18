Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Jharkhand Claims Five Lives

A bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and injuries to 25 more. The incident occurred in Orsa valley, with the bus traveling from Balrampur district. An investigation is underway, authorities said.

Latehar | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:27 IST
A tragic road mishap occurred in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, as a bus ferrying wedding guests overturned, leading to the death of at least five individuals. Twenty-five others sustained injuries in this unfortunate incident, police reported.

The accident transpired at Orsa valley within the Mahuadanr police station limits. According to Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, the bus was en route from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh to participate in a wedding ceremony in Latehar when the mishap occurred. The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

An investigation into the matter has been launched to determine the cause of the accident. The local community remains in shock as they mourn this heart-wrenching loss.

