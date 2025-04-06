British MPs Detained in Israel Stir Diplomatic Tensions

Two members of the British parliament from the Labour Party, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were denied entry into Israel and briefly detained during their visit as part of a parliamentary delegation. The incident has heightened diplomatic tensions between the UK and Israel.

According to reports from Sky News citing the Israeli immigration ministry, the MPs faced suspicion due to alleged plans to document activities of Israeli security forces and propagate anti-Israel sentiments. In response, Britain's Deputy Finance Minister Darren Jones confirmed they are returning to London.

The UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, condemned the incident as unacceptable and emphasized efforts to restore a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign ministry has yet to provide any comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)