Left Menu

British MPs Detained in Israel Stir Diplomatic Tensions

Two British MPs from the Labour Party, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were denied entry into Israel and briefly detained, sparking diplomatic concerns. They were suspected of intending to document Israeli security forces. The UK Foreign Secretary criticized the treatment and emphasized a ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:33 IST
British MPs Detained in Israel Stir Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two members of the British parliament from the Labour Party, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, were denied entry into Israel and briefly detained during their visit as part of a parliamentary delegation. The incident has heightened diplomatic tensions between the UK and Israel.

According to reports from Sky News citing the Israeli immigration ministry, the MPs faced suspicion due to alleged plans to document activities of Israeli security forces and propagate anti-Israel sentiments. In response, Britain's Deputy Finance Minister Darren Jones confirmed they are returning to London.

The UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, condemned the incident as unacceptable and emphasized efforts to restore a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign ministry has yet to provide any comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025