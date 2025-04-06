Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Legal Debates

Union Minister BL Verma defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting its benefits for marginalized Muslims. Despite challenges in the Supreme Court, Verma emphasized the bill's aim for transparency in Waqf property management. The legislation, supported by Parliament, seeks to aid underprivileged Muslims by improving administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:34 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Legal Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked significant discussions as Union Minister BL Verma emphasizes its importance for poor and marginalized Muslims. Verma stated, "Challenging it in the Supreme Court will yield no results," underscoring the bill's humanitarian focus.

Speaking at a press conference on BJP's Foundation Day, Verma highlighted the strong parliamentary backing for the legislation, reflecting the might of the Narendra Modi government. He assured that the bill targets improved management of Waqf properties, benefiting weaker sections, particularly Pasmanda Muslims.

As Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he clarified its non-intimidating purpose towards Muslims, aiming to streamline Waqf property management and enhance transparency. Despite opposition, the bill passed with significant support in both Houses of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025