Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Legal Debates
Union Minister BL Verma defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting its benefits for marginalized Muslims. Despite challenges in the Supreme Court, Verma emphasized the bill's aim for transparency in Waqf property management. The legislation, supported by Parliament, seeks to aid underprivileged Muslims by improving administration.
- Country:
- India
The recent passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked significant discussions as Union Minister BL Verma emphasizes its importance for poor and marginalized Muslims. Verma stated, "Challenging it in the Supreme Court will yield no results," underscoring the bill's humanitarian focus.
Speaking at a press conference on BJP's Foundation Day, Verma highlighted the strong parliamentary backing for the legislation, reflecting the might of the Narendra Modi government. He assured that the bill targets improved management of Waqf properties, benefiting weaker sections, particularly Pasmanda Muslims.
As Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he clarified its non-intimidating purpose towards Muslims, aiming to streamline Waqf property management and enhance transparency. Despite opposition, the bill passed with significant support in both Houses of Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Amendment
- Bill
- Muslims
- BL Verma
- Narendra Modi
- transparency
- Parliament
- Kiren Rijiju
- management
ALSO READ
Justice Varma Controversy: Calls for Transparency Amidst Allegation Storm
PM Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nagpur won't be impacted due to recent violence: Maharashtra CM tells press conference.
Call for Judicial Reforms: Transparency and Accountability Mooted
Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency and Empowerment
Debate Over Delimitation: Leaders Seek Clarity and Transparency