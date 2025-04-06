Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Legal Debates

The recent passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked significant discussions as Union Minister BL Verma emphasizes its importance for poor and marginalized Muslims. Verma stated, "Challenging it in the Supreme Court will yield no results," underscoring the bill's humanitarian focus.

Speaking at a press conference on BJP's Foundation Day, Verma highlighted the strong parliamentary backing for the legislation, reflecting the might of the Narendra Modi government. He assured that the bill targets improved management of Waqf properties, benefiting weaker sections, particularly Pasmanda Muslims.

As Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the bill in the Rajya Sabha, he clarified its non-intimidating purpose towards Muslims, aiming to streamline Waqf property management and enhance transparency. Despite opposition, the bill passed with significant support in both Houses of Parliament.

