Le Pen Fights Ban, Cites MLK as Inspiration Amid Paris Protests

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally, vowed on Sunday to contest her five-year ban from running for office. Citing Martin Luther King Jr. as her inspiration, Le Pen asserted that her battle would be peaceful and democratic.

In a video appearance at a meeting of Italy's anti-immigration Lega party, Le Pen emphasized her dedication to a non-violent approach. Thousands gathered in Paris waving French flags and chanting "we will win" in support of Le Pen as she faces legal challenges following her recent conviction for embezzling EU funds.

Despite the court's ruling, which prevents her from running in France's 2027 presidential election without a successful appeal, polls show Le Pen still as a front-runner. However, her claims of judicial bias have not garnered widespread support, with many French citizens viewing the verdict as impartial.

