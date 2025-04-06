Tragedy in the Ranks: Constable's Sudden Death

A police constable, identified as Rupendra, allegedly took his own life using his service carbine on Sunday. The body was found near a railway track in the Civil Lines area, according to officials.

Rupendra held the position of a gunner for a local judicial magistrate. His body, found bearing a gunshot wound, was accompanied by the recovered service weapon.

An in-depth investigation is being conducted. The SP, Satyanarain Prajapati, confirmed that a postmortem examination will ascertain the circumstances surrounding Rupendra's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)