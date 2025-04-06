Tragedy in the Ranks: Constable's Sudden Death
Constable Rupendra, assigned as a gunner to a judicial magistrate, allegedly died by suicide with his service carbine. His body was found near a railway track. The investigation is ongoing, with a postmortem examination ordered by authorities to determine the exact cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A police constable, identified as Rupendra, allegedly took his own life using his service carbine on Sunday. The body was found near a railway track in the Civil Lines area, according to officials.
Rupendra held the position of a gunner for a local judicial magistrate. His body, found bearing a gunshot wound, was accompanied by the recovered service weapon.
An in-depth investigation is being conducted. The SP, Satyanarain Prajapati, confirmed that a postmortem examination will ascertain the circumstances surrounding Rupendra's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- constable
- allegedly
- suicide
- service carbine
- railway
- postmortem
- investigation
- SP City
- gunner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos But No Stampede: Trains Delay Causes Passenger Surge at New Delhi Railway Station
Passenger Congestion Sparks Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station
Goa's New Railway Stations: A Strategic Move for Faster Connectivity
Tragic Death: Elderly Man Found Dismembered Near Railway Tracks
Bullet Train Project Mishap Disrupts Railway Services in Ahmedabad