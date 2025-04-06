Left Menu

Legal Battle: Challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other religious bodies have petitioned the Supreme Court against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it threatens Muslims' religious freedom. It has sparked debates and challenges from various quarters, arguing the law undermines constitutional protections for religious communities.

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Act, which has recently received presidential assent, is argued to be a direct assault on religious freedom and constitutional rights.

The petitioner claims the new law orchestrates a conspiracy to strip Muslims of their religious liberties. Alongside Jamiat, several other religious and civil rights groups have filed similar petitions, raising concerns over the centralization of control over Waqf properties, previously managed by state governments and Waqf Boards.

This legislation, passed in both houses of Parliament amidst fervent debates, is accused of discrimination by imposing restrictions not present in other religious endowment governance. The case has ignited a fierce legal battle, questioning the law's alignment with India's constitutional principles.

