Left Menu

G7 Condemns China's Provocative Drills Around Taiwan

The G7 foreign ministers have criticized China's military drills around Taiwan, labeling them as provocative and destabilizing. They emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve cross-Strait issues peacefully. Recent war games by China in the East China Sea have intensified regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:35 IST
G7 Condemns China's Provocative Drills Around Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The recent military maneuvers by China around Taiwan have drawn criticism from the G7 foreign ministers, who described these actions as both provocative and destabilizing. The diplomats underscored the necessity for dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to the increasing cross-Strait tensions.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, the G7 leaders stated, "These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity." Their remarks followed China's recent military exercises, which included extensive live-fire drills in the East China Sea.

China's latest exercises represent a significant escalation around Taiwan, raising concerns about regional stability and the potential for broader geopolitical implications. The G7 continues to advocate for constructive dialogue to mitigate the situation and maintain international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025