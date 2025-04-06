G7 Condemns China's Provocative Drills Around Taiwan

The recent military maneuvers by China around Taiwan have drawn criticism from the G7 foreign ministers, who described these actions as both provocative and destabilizing. The diplomats underscored the necessity for dialogue to ensure a peaceful resolution to the increasing cross-Strait tensions.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, the G7 leaders stated, "These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity." Their remarks followed China's recent military exercises, which included extensive live-fire drills in the East China Sea.

China's latest exercises represent a significant escalation around Taiwan, raising concerns about regional stability and the potential for broader geopolitical implications. The G7 continues to advocate for constructive dialogue to mitigate the situation and maintain international peace and security.

