Disarming Hezbollah: U.S. Envoy Pushes for Action

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus urged swift disarmament of Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon, emphasizing the role of Lebanese forces. Her visit followed increased Israeli strikes on Hezbollah. Despite Hezbollah's resistance, U.S. pressures Lebanon to enforce the ceasefire and dismantle unauthorized arms caches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 01:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, during a televised interview on Sunday, stressed the necessity of disarming Hezbollah and other armed factions in Lebanon promptly, assigning the responsibility to Lebanese troops. The remarks followed her three-day trip to Beirut, where she engaged with key Lebanese figures, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Ortagus' visit coincided with escalating Israeli air operations aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, amid tension following rocket exchanges that challenged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The envoy reiterated U.S. calls for Lebanese government adherence to disarmament commitments under the ceasefire terms.

While Ortagus avoided specifying a disarmament timeline, she emphasized the urgency for the Lebanese Armed Forces to fulfill their tasks under the ceasefire, facilitating wider peace and stability. Hezbollah maintains its stance against disarmament, citing ongoing Israeli military actions and historical territorial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

