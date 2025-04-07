Disarming Hezbollah: U.S. Envoy Pushes for Action

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, during a televised interview on Sunday, stressed the necessity of disarming Hezbollah and other armed factions in Lebanon promptly, assigning the responsibility to Lebanese troops. The remarks followed her three-day trip to Beirut, where she engaged with key Lebanese figures, including President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Ortagus' visit coincided with escalating Israeli air operations aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, amid tension following rocket exchanges that challenged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The envoy reiterated U.S. calls for Lebanese government adherence to disarmament commitments under the ceasefire terms.

While Ortagus avoided specifying a disarmament timeline, she emphasized the urgency for the Lebanese Armed Forces to fulfill their tasks under the ceasefire, facilitating wider peace and stability. Hezbollah maintains its stance against disarmament, citing ongoing Israeli military actions and historical territorial disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)