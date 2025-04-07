Left Menu

Financial Scandal Unveils at Gokhale Institute: GIPE Secretary Arrested

Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds and cheating, involving Rs 1.5 crore. The diverted funds were meant for Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics but were used instead for land purchases. This scandal follows controversies surrounding financial propriety and NAAC grading at GIPE.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Milind Deshmukh, the secretary of the Servants of India Society, was apprehended by police for alleged embezzlement totaling Rs 1.5 crore, reportedly used for land acquisition instead of its intended purpose for the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

The arrest came following a complaint by GIPE's deputy registrar, Vishal Gaikwad. Authorities acted swiftly, pressing charges against Deshmukh under various IPC sections, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, for orchestrating the alleged financial misconduct during 2022-23.

Concerns had been previously raised about financial mismanagement at GIPE, particularly after its recent 'B' grade in NAAC accreditation and removal, then reinstatement, of Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal amid claims of declining academic standards. Notably, Sanyal highlighted ongoing issues in a letter posted online.

