ED Raids Target TVH Group in High-Stakes Real Estate Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple premises in a city, investigating the TVH Group, a real estate company led by KN Ravichandran, brother of Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru. The ED's operation focused on potential financial irregularities within the group. Details of the findings are pending.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of raids on multiple locations across the city on Monday, targeting the TVH Group. Official sources have indicated that this action is part of a broader investigation into the real estate group, which is linked to a prominent political figure.
The TVH Group, a well-known entity in the real estate sector, was founded by KN Ravichandran. Ravichandran is notably the brother of K N Nehru, the Tamil Nadu minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply, adding a layer of political intrigue to the ongoing investigation.
While the federal probe agency continues its search for evidence related to the TVH Group, the details of the ED's findings are yet to be disclosed, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the scale and scope of the alleged financial misconduct.
