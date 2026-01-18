Tamil Nadu's Potential: Bridging the Gap Between Capability and Performance

Tamil Nadu, a leading industrial and technological state, is not performing up to its potential, according to Governor R N Ravi. Speaking at a recent event, he pointed out the state's significant production of engineers and PhDs and questioned its suboptimal economic achievements.

Governor Ravi highlighted that Tamil Nadu produces about two lakh engineers and over 6,500 PhDs annually. Despite these strong educational statistics, the state has seen a decline in attracting investments and growing its MSME sector, falling in rank to become the sixth largest recipient of private investment.

The governor emphasized the need for better alignment of Tamil Nadu's capabilities with its economic opportunities. Addressing these disparities, he suggested, could enhance the state's standing as a technology and innovation leader, ultimately improving its attractiveness to investors and fostering a thriving business ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)