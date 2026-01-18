Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Potential: Bridging the Gap Between Capability and Performance

Governor R N Ravi highlights Tamil Nadu's underperformance despite being an industrial and tech hub. With a high output of engineers and PhDs, the state lags behind in attracting investments and growing its MSME sector. Addressing these mismatches could boost its competitiveness and economic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:43 IST
Tamil Nadu, a leading industrial and technological state, is not performing up to its potential, according to Governor R N Ravi. Speaking at a recent event, he pointed out the state's significant production of engineers and PhDs and questioned its suboptimal economic achievements.

Governor Ravi highlighted that Tamil Nadu produces about two lakh engineers and over 6,500 PhDs annually. Despite these strong educational statistics, the state has seen a decline in attracting investments and growing its MSME sector, falling in rank to become the sixth largest recipient of private investment.

The governor emphasized the need for better alignment of Tamil Nadu's capabilities with its economic opportunities. Addressing these disparities, he suggested, could enhance the state's standing as a technology and innovation leader, ultimately improving its attractiveness to investors and fostering a thriving business ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

