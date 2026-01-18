Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Prestigious 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu' for Literary Excellence

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the launch of 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu,' annual literary awards for outstanding works in seven Indian languages. The initiative counters alleged political intervention in the Sahitya Akademi awards, emphasizing transparency and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Unveils Prestigious 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu' for Literary Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has introduced 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu,' a prestigious set of annual literary awards aimed at honoring outstanding works in seven different Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

The announcement, made at the Chennai International Book Fair 2026, comes amid allegations of political interference in the Sahitya Akademi awards, prompting the state to establish its own transparent awards system.

The awards seek to promote literary diversity and include a Rs 5 lakh cash prize for each awarded language. A committee of reputed writers will oversee the selection process to ensure fairness and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

