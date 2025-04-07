Chaos Erupts in Manipur Over Waqf Amendment Support

In Manipur, tensions flared as Md Asker Ali, president of the BJP Minority Morcha's state unit, faced backlash after voicing support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. An irate mob reportedly torched his house, pushing Thoubal district to impose prohibitory orders to prevent further violence.

The ordinance, enacted by the district magistrate, disallowed gatherings of five or more individuals and prohibited the carrying of weapons in the entire Lilong assembly constituency. Authorities moved swiftly after a police report on Sunday night highlighted violence involving thousands of armed individuals who vandalized Ali's property.

This escalation follows demonstrations throughout Imphal Valley denouncing the act, which aims to enhance transparency and governance in managing Waqf properties. Security forces have increased their presence in vulnerable areas to maintain order, amidst ongoing public disquiet.

