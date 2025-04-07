Key Witness in Decades-Old Murder Case Shooted

A key witness in a prolonged murder case was fatally shot in Bijopura village, according to local police. The deceased, Salman, was a pivotal witness in the murder trial of his brother, which was ongoing in a Meerut court. Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai divulged details to the press.

Salman's murder has been attributed to the prime suspect, Irfan, and his four collaborators: Kaliya, Mohammad Ali, Naimuddin, and Fazil, all hailing from Meerut. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large, as reported by police officials.

Details from a complaint submitted by the victim's brother, Naushad, reveal that the accused had coerced Salman to recant his testimony regarding their brother Zaid’s murder in Meerut four years prior. Salman was forcefully taken to a forested vicinity in Bijopura and executed there, his body found with multiple gunshot wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)