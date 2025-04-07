Left Menu

EU's Proportionate Response: Tackling U.S. Tariffs Head-On

The European Union plans a measured response to U.S. tariffs, hoping to exclude bourbon from potential countermeasures. European Commissioner Stephane Sejourne suggests strategic pressure on the U.S., including removing American companies from EU markets. EU countries aim to unify against U.S. President Trump's tariffs, preparing targeted countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:42 IST
EU's Proportionate Response: Tackling U.S. Tariffs Head-On
European Commissioner
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union is gearing up for a proportionate response to recent U.S. tariffs, with European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne voicing hope that bourbon will be excluded from a list of U.S. imports facing potential extra tariffs.

In an interview with France Inter radio on Monday, Sejourne revealed the EU's strategic plans, suggesting that the bloc could leverage its position by withdrawing U.S. companies from European public markets as a form of pressure.

This comes as EU member states prepare to exhibit a unified stance against President Donald Trump's tariffs, with the bloc likely to endorse initial countermeasures targeting up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports in the following days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025