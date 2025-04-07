EU's Proportionate Response: Tackling U.S. Tariffs Head-On

The European Union is gearing up for a proportionate response to recent U.S. tariffs, with European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stephane Sejourne voicing hope that bourbon will be excluded from a list of U.S. imports facing potential extra tariffs.

In an interview with France Inter radio on Monday, Sejourne revealed the EU's strategic plans, suggesting that the bloc could leverage its position by withdrawing U.S. companies from European public markets as a form of pressure.

This comes as EU member states prepare to exhibit a unified stance against President Donald Trump's tariffs, with the bloc likely to endorse initial countermeasures targeting up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports in the following days.

(With inputs from agencies.)