Major Drug Bust in Punjab: Arrests and Seizures Made

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Punjab Police arrested Tamandeep Singh in Amritsar with 2 kg of heroin and 900 gm of ICE. Another similar arrest in Fazilka highlights the state's crackdown on narcotics. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the wider network.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:50 IST
In a crucial development against drug trafficking, the Punjab Police have successfully arrested a man with a substantial haul of narcotics in Amritsar. Tamandeep Singh, a resident of village Kakkar, was apprehended with two kilograms of heroin and 900 grams of methamphetamine.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized the significance of this operation as a major blow to drug networks operating in the region. This arrest coincides with another significant capture in Fazilka district, where authorities seized an identical quantity of heroin following a brief encounter.

Also recovered were a pistol, four cartridges, and a motorcycle. Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and efforts are continuing to dismantle the entire network involved. Further investigation is expected to reveal more about the forward and backward linkages of these drug operations.



